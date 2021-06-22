Sue R. Boyd, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue R. Boyd, 84, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Sue was born June 2, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Doris (McCune) Carlson.

She graduated from North High School in 1954 and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

Sue worked for Aero Corporation in Youngstown as an assembly worker for several years. She later became a moving packer for several years for the Mayflower Moving Company. Sue also was a floral designer for Dick Adgate Florist and later for Wildflower Cove.

She was a member of the former Coitsville Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the church choir, a member of the Coitsville Garden Club, serving as treasurer for several years and also belonged to the North High School Reunion Committee, serving as the treasurer.

Sue was an avid gardener who enjoyed being outdoors working in her flower and vegetable gardens. In her free time, Sue enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking for family and friends and playing cards.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, which showed in her devotion to her faith. She treasured spending time with family and friends, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sue is survived by three children, Georgianne (Patrick Beres) Denny of Liberty, OH, Debra (Dr. William) Joyner of Raleigh, North Carolina and Bobbi L. (Kevin) Cabuno-Blevins of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren, Julie Brantley of Boardman, Ohio, Christen (Tom) McNally of Cortland, Ohio, Caitlin Cabuno of Las Vegas, Nevada and Devon S. (Tyler) Thomas of Moorpark, California; eight great-grandchildren, Riley Brantley, Allyson Brantley, Anthony Hutchko, Cole McNally, Brayden Levine, Charlee McNally, Brody Thomas, and Ellie Rose Thomas; her sister-in-law, Dottie Carlson of Connecticut; a brother-in-law, Richard Heydle of Poland, Ohio; her bonus daughter (niece), Laurie (William) Gartland of Austintown, Ohio and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel E. Boyd, Sr, and Robert “Skip” L. Wentz; a son, Samuel E. Boyd, Jr; a son-in-law, Larry J. Denny; a brother, Donald Carlson and a sister, Carol Heydle.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, followed by a memorial service celebrating Sue’s life at 1:00 p.m.

Condolences for Sue’s family may be sent at: www.beckerobits.com.

