POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ellen Reese, 80, passed away Wednesday morning, October 4, 2023, at Masternick Memorial surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born November 17, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Chester and Ruth Patton.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1960 and attended Youngstown State University. She was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area.

Sue worked in the purchasing department of Youngstown Sheet & Tube before becoming a devoted homemaker, caring for her husband, Dale, and her two daughters, Melissa and Michelle.

Sue enjoyed playing golf with the ladies at Mohawk Golf Course in Edinburg, PA. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, Sue enjoyed gardening and doing cross stitch.

Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dale W. Reese, whom she married on October 10, 1964; two daughters, Melissa S. (Larry) Jenkins of Kent, OH, and Michelle L. Bretz of Hamilton, OH; five grandchildren, Sarah Jenkins, Zachary Jenkins, Luke Jenkins, Ethan Jenkins, and Alex Bretz; and a nephew, Timothy Maloney of Youngstown, OH.

Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Maloney and a nephew, Danny Maloney.

Private services are held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Reverend Mike Byus officiating.

The family would like to thank Stacie, Karen, and the entire staff at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, and Cammie and everyone at Akeso Hospice for the love, care, and support that was given to Sue and her family during this time.

The family request that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Akeso Home Hospice, 6600 Summitt Drive, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Sue.

