Sue E. (Davis) Meeker, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue E. Meeker, 84, formerly of Howell Drive in Poland, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Hospice House.

Sue was born at home in Vienna, Ohio, on April 11, 1937, a daughter of George and Mildred (Arnold) Davis.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a 1955 graduate of East High School.

On August 15, 1959, Sue married Donald B. Meeker and became a dedicated homemaker. They made their home in Poland for the next 60 years, where they raised their children and later welcomed three grandchildren. Sue dedicated her life to being the “Best Wife, Mom and Grandma Ever.”

For over 60 years, Sue was an active member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman. She was a member and leader of the church’s altar guild and women’s organization. She greatly enjoyed travel and social activities with Good Hope’s Funtimers.

Always willing to help and lend a hand, Sue was constantly active in community and school organizations. She served as a poll worker for the Board of Elections, was a former member of the Poland Historical Society and spent countless hours through the years volunteering for school, sports, scouts and band activities.

Her many joys included turning out incredible meals and desserts for family and friends, offering a warm and welcoming home to many and playing cards with neighborhood ladies who have gathered to enjoy each other’s company (and a rousing game of 500) over decades.

Sue is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald B. Meeker; daughter, Donna S. Meeker of Boardman; son, Brian A. (Colleen) Meeker of Minnetonka, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Evan D. (Janessa Palmer) Meeker, William G. Meeker and Nora K. Meeker; sister, Virginia (Leo) Lundgren of Mansfield, Ohio; brother, George (Mary Lou) Davis of Johnstown, Ohio and sister-in-law, Marjorie Davis of Valencia, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents; Sue was preceded in death by her five-day old infant son, David Charles Meeker; sister, Sara Jean Davis and brother, Charles R. Davis.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s name to the Good Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

