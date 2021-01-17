Sue Battagline, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Battagline, 95, passed away Wednesday morning, January 13, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Sue was born January 17, 1925 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Julia (Kovach) Megela.

Raised in Campbell, Sue was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, Class of 1942. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Youngstown College and was employed as an elementary teacher for St. Dominic School in Youngstown.

Sue was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and the Greek Catholic Union.

Some of her favorite past times included going to the YMCA three times a week to exercise, collecting and decorating doll houses, going to the casino, playing cards and wintering in Florida.

Her beloved husband, Frank Battagline, whom she married October 10, 1944, died in October of 1984.

She leaves two sons, Richard (Jan) Battagline of Chippewa Lake, Ohio and Kenneth Battagline of Sarasota, Florida; four grandchildren, Richard (Kate) Battagline, Elizabeth Chirgwin, Jill Goff and John (Deja) Battagline and four great-grandchildren, Luke, Lilly, Cora Sue and Ben.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sue was preceded in death by four sisters, Ann Pytak, Helen Bernat, Mary Branch and Judy Maddocks.

A private Funeral of Divine Liturgy was held Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Farynets officiating.

Interment followed at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church for a Divine Liturgy, 3801 Shady Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44502, in Sue’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.