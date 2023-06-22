BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann Slovkovsky, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, surrounded by her daughters.

She was born October 2, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Nardozzi) Cardelein.

She was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School.

In addition to raising her daughters, she worked for 25 years at Westside Merchants.

Sue was an outstanding cook, both excelling in her native Italian cuisine along with her husband’s Slovak faire. She was a spunky fun lady who lived for her family. She supported them in every way she could, whether it be by cooking her love into meals, or going to all the different activities that the family was involved in. Her generosity and kindness are traits she will forever be remembered by and the world is a little less sparkly now that she’s gone.

Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Terry Slovkovsky of Boardman, Donna (Thomas) Chaffee of Boardman and Linda (John) Murphy of Boardman; her grandchildren, Kelly (Tim) Persin, Shannon Chaffee and John Murphy; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Jack and her sister, Carmel Thornton of Boardman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert Slovkovsky, who passed away July 15, 2014; a grandchild, Kayla Chaffee and siblings, Amelia Pesut, Philip Cardelein, Rose McKula and Nancy Sheronovich.

Friends will be received on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed immediately by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Ron Layko.

She will be laid to rest with her husband and family at Calvary Cemetery. Youngstown, Ohio.

