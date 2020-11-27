Steve “Smokey” Olenick, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve “Smokey” Olenick, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Assumption Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from complications caused by the COVID-19 virus.

He was born on October 30, 1933, in Campbell, Ohio, to Steve Olenick and Frances (Hlebovy) Olenick.

He grew up in Coitsville on the family’s Olenick Dairy Farm as one of five children.

Smokey attended North High School and graduated in 1951.

In 1952, he joined the US Navy and was stationed at the Naval Air Stations in Key West and Pensacola Florida until 1956.

He was a member of St. Nicholas and Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Churches in Struthers and St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Boardman.

He was a lifelong area resident.

Smokey, along with his father, managed the Olenick Dairy until 1966. They provided milk to many of the local schools in the area as well as dairy products to the local stores. In 1967, he converted the dairy over to build Countryside Golf Course, which he managed until his retirement in 2006. He was an extremely hard worker and a great provider for his family. He helped others anytime they needed it.

Smokey was the life of the party. He enjoyed his family and friends in countless family gatherings, picnics, vacations, golf outings and holiday celebrations. He gave everyone he met a nickname which usually stayed with them for life. He loved to golf, snow ski, bowl and just about any activity that involved groups of people getting together to have fun.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan.

Smokey was most proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He attended every activity they were involved with and was always there to provide love and support. To him, family was everything.

He will be sadly missed by the love of his life, Donna (Willrich) Olenick, whom he married on August 7, 1954. They met in school at a water fountain when they were 13 years old and started a romance for the ages. He loved her deeply.

He is survived by three children, Steve “Chip” Olenick III and his wife, Evelyn of Leesburg, Georgia, Kim Democko and her husband, Rick of Hubbard and his daughter, Kerri of Boardman with whom he made his home. He had three grandchildren, Justin (Kristen) Democko, Ashley Democko and Megan Martini. He had one great-grandchild, Draven Democko. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Olga) Olenick and his sisters, Mary Frances (Bob) Rish and Gina Riley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Delphine (Tom) McMichael and his brother-in-law, Mike Riley.

The family would like to especially thank the wonderful staffs at Assumption Village, Mercy Heath Boardman and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a private service with no calling hours. A Celebration of Life to honor Smokey is planned for next summer when the pandemic is hopefully over.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Angels for Animals and the Phoebe Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3770, Albany, GA 31706.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.