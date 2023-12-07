YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Christofis, 69, passed away on Monday night, December 4, 2023, following a brief illness.

A loving husband, son, nephew, brother, stepfather, grandfather, uncle, great-grandfather and great-uncle, Steve will be missed beyond measure.

Steve was born August 11, 1954 in Warren, to parents Erakles and Eleftera (Katerakis) Christofis, who had immigrated to the United States from Greece.

He gradated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1972 before attending the University of Akron and Youngstown State with plans to work in law enforcement.

Steve ended up working for the Ohio Department of Taxation until his retirement, but he never really retired since he prepared tax forms for his family every year since then.

While Steve projected a tough facade, his family knew better. His fierce devotion to them was unwavering, especially in caring for his wife of 40 years, Jane (Auman). Steve and Jane met playing racquetball at the Holiday Health Club in the early 80s, and the two became inseparable. They married in 1983, and Steve seamlessly turned from bachelor to family man, becoming stepfather to Jane’s young kids, and gaining – whether he wanted to or not – a whole host of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and extended family.

Steve was a great supporter of his family’s various activities, and he was both a coach and player of old-timer baseball for a stint in the late 90s. He was a diehard Buckeyes, Browns, and Tribe fan. He preferred sport-watching position was lying on the floor so he could pound on it if he didn’t like what he saw.

Besides baseball, Steve had a great deal of hobbies, and it seemed he was especially drawn to hobbies that enabled him to stay on the periphery of the group with his cigar, instead of mingling and socializing. In fact, he has an elaborate system of categorizing his family and acquaintances into groups A1, A2, B1, or B2, based on how he felt about them at any given moment. He could quote every episode of Seinfeld and would surely be dismayed to be missing Festivus with as many grievances as he had to air this year.

Steve’s wishes were to have his head cryogenically frozen and the rest of his ashes interred in a decorative coconut head, and he had a way of using such splendid sarcasm that you never quite knew if he was serious or not.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jane Christofis of Youngstown, his brother, Christ Christofis of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Carol (Dan) Burtner of New Springfield, Ohio; stepsons, Rick Ayers of Dayton and Matt (Wanda) Ayers of San Antonia, Texas; his nephew, Erakles Christofis; niece Mary Elizabeth Christofis; plus his siblings-in-law, step-nieces, step-nephews, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time, but the family is planning a celebration of his life for a later date. Should you wish to donate in Steve’s memory, please support an animal organization of your choosing.

