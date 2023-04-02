POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Craig Parsons, 62, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 30, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Stephen, known as “Steve”, was born August 4, 1960 in Covington, Kentucky, a son of the late Sankey Eugene and Joan Laura (Chandler) Parsons. He was raised in Kenova, West Virginia.

In 1978, he graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School, where he ran track. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Steve served in the U.S. Air Force from 1984 – 1986 and later, the Air Force Reserves.

Steve was a Business Manager for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, working over 25 years at several Federal Correctional Institutions (FCI), retiring in 2012.

He loved playing the trumpet and played in the marching bands in high school, college, and in the military.

Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, the former Maurica E. Goodnite, whom he married on May 15, 1984; a daughter, Cortney Rene Parsons; a son, Michael Anthony Parsons, both of Boardman; a brother, Wendell (Rae Ann) Parsons of Huntington, West Virginia; a sister, Tonia Shelton of Katy, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, James “Jamie” Parsons.

Per Steve’s request, a private graveside service with full military honors will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street in Poland.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Steve’s family.

