NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Mann, 46, passed on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Windsor House of Canfield surrounded by his loving family.

Stephen, known by his family and friends as “Steve,” was born November 30, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Daniel and Lois (Patterson) Mann.

He was a tree surgeon for the Asplundh Company from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania until being diagnosed with cancer.

Steve enjoyed watching and participating in drag racing, fishing, hunting and traveling whenever he had the opportunity. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his four children, Stephen, Chelsea, Christopher and Olivia and his granddaughter, Maddie.

Steve is survived by his mother, Lois A. Mann of Struthers; four children, Stephen D. Ingold of New Middletown, Chelsea L. Mann of Lowellville, Christopher Mann of Girard and Olivia Mann of Girard; a granddaughter, Maddie; two brothers, Ronnie L. (Cheryl) Stanley of Columbiana and James C. Stanley, Jr. of Lowellville; a sister, Michelle L. (Clark) Mann of Poland; two nephews, Mark Stanley and Kyle Stanley and two nieces, Katie Stanley and Ava D.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel E. Mann.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service celebrating Steve’s life at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend David Joachim officiating.

Interment will follow in the Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland.

