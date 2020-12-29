Stephen John Dobritch, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen John Dobritch, the beloved son of Pastor John and Mary Dobritch, died at the age of 35 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

He was born June 22, 1985, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stephen was an ordained minister in Grace Communion International, a gifted musician and vocalist who served as the worship leader at Word of God Christian Fellowship in Canfield, Ohio.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

Besides his parents, Stephen is survived by his three sisters, Katherine (T.J.) Kaleta of Newton Falls, Theresa Dobritch of Orlando, Florida and Marianne (Michael) Pilolli of Mansfield, Texas; a nephew, James Kaleta; his aunt, Margie (Chris) Carothers of Canton; an uncle, Paul (Monica) Dobritch of Parma, Ohio; as well five cousins.

Services for Stephen will be private.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

