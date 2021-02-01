Stephen A. Zuercher, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen A. Zuercher, 32, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Stephen was born January 17, 1989 in Youngstown, the son of Shannon M. Thomas and Chad C. Zuercher.

He attended Boardman High School and Youngstown State University.

Stephen worked in construction for several years.

He was a runner, enjoyed weight lifting/working out and recently started boxing. He really enjoyed playing cards. He loved to talk and make people laugh. Stephen cherished his time with family and friends. He was also looking forward to becoming an uncle this coming March.

Stephen believed in and attended AA. He developed a bond with many people he encountered at the meetings. A special thank you to George for being his sponsor.

Stephen is survived by his mother, Shannon M. Allen and his stepfather, Troy, of Columbiana; his father, Chad C. Zuercher of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; a brother, Brian A. Zuercher of Columbus; two grandmothers, Cindy L. Thomas of Youngstown and Christine M. Kuss (George) of Millersville, Pennsylvania; five uncles, Jason Thomas, Damion Thomas, Jedediah Thomas, Tay Thomas and Eric Kotapish; five aunts, Bobbi (Lucas) Gonzalez) Thomas, Dawn Thomas, Meghan (Aaron) Fraser, Cassandra (Lupo) Ruess-Ashford and Bethany Kotapish; several cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Clifford A. Thomas and David Zuercher and a cousin, Alexander Z. Thomas.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Stephen’s family.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Columbiana Cemetery in Columbiana.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen A. Zuercher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.