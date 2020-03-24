State Representative Donald E. Manning, II, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – State Representative Donald E. Manning, II, 52, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Donald, known by his family and friends as “Don”, was born May 28, 1967 in Sherman, Texas, the son of Donald E. and Jacquelyn A. (Wilson) Manning.

A graduate of Springfield Local High School and Mahoning County Career & Technical Center (MCCTC), Don enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS Forrestal CV-59. After his military service, Don became a diamontologist and gemologist and enjoyed traveling the country for several years.

Don earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social and Criminal Justice from Ashland University. He served as a truancy, detention and probation officer, as well as a case manager, dealing directly with juvenile offenders, sex offenders and those with mental, behavioral and addiction issues.

Currently, Don was employed as the Quality and Compliance Analyst for Youth Intensive Services. His duties included investigating fraud, waste and abuse, as well as conducting internal investigations, audits and company training.

Don served as a New Middletown Village Councilman until being elected as Ohio State Representative in the 59th House District, starting his term in January of 2019. During his brief time in the Ohio House of Representatives, Don sponsored House Bill 12, which created the Ohio Children’s Behavioral Health Prevention Network Group. The Bill passed the day before his death. Don was passionate, outspoken and a true advocate for not only children’s mental and behavioral health issues, but the entire Mahoning Valley and was recently honored by the Ohio Nurses Association as its Legislator of the Year.

He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in North Lima, the American Legion Post #15 in Poland, and a member of Western Star Lodge #21 F & AM.

Don also had many interests outside of work and politics. When his son, Sean, was young, Don enjoyed coaching his football team for the Little Raiders at South Range School. A collector of antiques, Don enjoyed the hunt of always looking for that special and rare find whether at flea markets or garage sales. An outdoorsman, Don especially loved camping and sitting around a roaring fire with family and friends. He also enjoyed a good game of golf, whenever he had the opportunity. Don will be remembered as a proud veteran, devoted father, brother and public servant who enjoyed talking to people that he encountered everyday.

He is survived by his father, Donald E. (Sandy) Manning of New Springfield; two children, Taylor E. Manning and Sean P. Manning, both of North Lima; his former wife, Joanie T. Manning also of North Lima; his fiancée, Stephanie L. Razo of New Middletown; brother, Patrick (Patty) Manning of Boardman; sister, Melissa M. (Tom) Smith of Canfield; two nieces, Katelyn Manning and MiKayla Sneltzer; nephew, Nathan Betke; and three step-children, Ron Huseman, II, Sara (Mike) Linger and Alexander Bair.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Jacquelyn Manning, who passed away October 16, 2019.

Per the family’s request, a private funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman. The family will announce a public memorial service in the future.

Don’s family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Taylor Manning’s and Sean Manning’s education fund in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To plant a tree in memory of State Representative Don E. Manning, II, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.