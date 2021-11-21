Stanley Lewis Farley, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Lewis Farley died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, surrounded by family.

Stanley was born March 18, 1933, in Hinton, West Virginia, a son of Otho and Ethel (Williams) Farley.

He married the love of his life, the former Betty Kessler, on January 3, 1959, in Hinton, West Virginia and they celebrated 62 years together. They later moved to Cleveland, Ohio and eventually settled in Poland, Ohio, for the past 57 years, where they raised four children and welcomed the addition of 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a fifth great-grandchild is due in March around his birthday.

Stanley served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959. Upon honorable discharge from the Air Force, he was employed with Fairbanks Morris Scales for 39 ½ years before retiring in 1996.

He was actively involved with his church, Margaret Wynn Memorial Baptist Church in Poland, Ohio, for the past 50 years.

After retirement, he was able to devote time and became involved in the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteer committee, where he provided aid in relief efforts during the 9/11 World Trade Center disaster, cooking meals and feeding first responders during the early months. He also provided aid to the 100-year flood in Fargo, North Dakota, volunteered at the disaster ice storm in Malone, New York, along with offering assistance to those affected by Hurricane Katrina in Long Beach, Mississippi.

Stanley enjoyed traveling and visited every state within the United States. He especially enjoyed family trips that included all family members of lifelong friends, Lonnie and Betty Jo Mashburn and Bill and Ramona Mitchell. He looked forward to the guys hunting trips, which included trips to Alaska, Canada and West Virginia.

He also was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians, attending as many games as possible.

After retirement, he was proud to be known as a mall walker and would often brag about walking the equivalent back and forth across the United States. He never missed a day with his morning coffee club at Hardees and Burger King and looked forward to talking with them.

In addition to his wife, Betty, he leaves his four children, Debbie (Kenny) Hunt of Poland, Pam (Marvin) Mashburn of Lowellville, Will (Kim) Farley of Struthers and Sharon (Brian) Goodin of New Middletown. He also leaves behind his grandchildren that he was so proud of, Rachel (Rich) Woodburn, Jacob (Amanda) Mashburn, Ben (Nadine) Mashburn, Alex (Angie) Hunt, Amanda (Tim) Goodin, Danielle (Nick) Argeras, Danny Hunt, Michael Goodin, Julie Farley, Adam Farley and Lydia Mashburn; great-grandchildren, Addison Woodburn, Mila Argeras, Liam Argeras, Landon Mashburn and another great-grandchild due in March 2022.

Stanley is survived by his siblings, Norman (Barbara) Farley, Martha (Jack) Bennett, Margaret (John) Ryan and Wayne (Tammy) Farley and sisters-in-law, Ruthann Farley, Pat Farley and Judy Farley. He is also survived by his wife’s siblings, Ramona (Bill) Mitchell, Madeline Doring and sister-in-law, Starr Kessler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond (Josie) Farley, Eugene Farley, Robert Farley, Joe (Gloria) Farley and Clifford Farley; sisters, Mary (Dick) Marshall, Linda Buckland, along with brothers-in-law, Bill Kessler and Bart Doring.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street in Poland.

There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, with Pastor Dennis Sevick and Pastor Barry Knaub, officiating.

The family welcomes all to come to celebrate Stanley’s life and wonderful memories. They welcome your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Mercy Health Medical Center and St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center for all they have done.

Any memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Farley’s name to the General Fund of the Margaret Wynn Memorial Baptist Church, 56 Water Street, Poland, OH 44514 or to Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 West Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

