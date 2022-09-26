STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97, of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec.

He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School and had worked as a machinist and tool and die maker for Syro Steel for 42 years, retiring in 1992. After his retirement, he found a second career driving cars for several automobile dealers in the Youngstown area.

Stan was a World War II Marine Corp veteran serving in the Philippines.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, swimming and biking, but he especially loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. Stan will be remembered as a man who was constantly on the go and staying busy. He was beloved by his family, friends, and acquaintances to whom he was known as “Stan the Man” or “Iron Man Stan.”

Following his military service, Stan moved to Youngstown and married the love of his life, the former Helen Toth. She passed away in 1984.

He leaves behind his children, Stanley (Sharon) Artar, Jr., Andrew (Kathy) Artar, and Marianne (Ray) Coppola; his grandchildren, Marissa Artar, Kyle (Victoria) Artar, Ashleigh (Mike) Sumser, Adam (Valerie) Artar, Raeanne (Dr. Robert) Wetzel and Louis (Calie) Coppola; and his great-grandchildren, Gavin and Liam Artar, Cameron and Camille Sumser, Andie and Aiden Artar, Stella, Gino, Vera, and Cecilia Wetzel, and Gia and George Coppola.

Besides his parents and his wife, Stan was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Rudy Kastrevec.

Friends will be received 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, Ohio. A private memorial service for the family will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Stanley’s family would like to offer their most sincere appreciation to the staff at Maplecrest Nursing Home for the exceptional care given during the last months of his life.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.