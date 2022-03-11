LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey E. Harklerode, 52, of Lowellville, Ohio, died Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 6, 1969 in Inglewood, California, a daughter of John and Linda (Ciccone) Docherty. She came to Lowellville when her parents moved back in 1972.

She was a 1987 graduate of Lowellville High School.

She a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

After she raised her children, she began her career at Gianna’s Catering, a job she truly enjoyed.

Stacey was devoted to the Lowellville community, active with the band, announcing for the basketball and football games and fundraising. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and “frammy.”

Besides her husband, Tom Harklerode, whom she married June 5, 1993, she leaves two sons, Zachary (Kailee) and Alex (Alyssa) Harklerode; her daughter, Malerie (Ryan Swartz) Harklerode; her sister, Gina (Jack) Vicarel; her brother, John-John (Danielle) Docherty, Jr.; three grandchildren, Eli, Isla and Eloise; nieces and nephews, Jason, Stephen, Jenna, Jordan, Chelsea, Corey, Brooke, Alexa, Giovanni and Linden; several great-nieces and great-nephews; her mother-in-law, Barbara Hope; a brother-in-law, Stephen (Pamela) Harklerode and a sister-in-law, Theresa (Paul) Bayus. She will also be sadly missed by her special friend Brian Yemma and her best dog friend, Tali.

Besides her parents, Stacey was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James Hope.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville with Father Stephen Zeigler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the family.

