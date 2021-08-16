Sonja Jo-Ann Salus, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sonja Jo-Ann Salus, 82, formerly of Boardman, died Saturday evening, August 14, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, surrounded by the love of her family.

Sonja, affectionately known by most as “Jo-Ann” was born December 1, 1938, in Smithfield, Ohio, a daughter of William and Myrtle Grafton Dalrymple.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Jo-Ann was a 1957 graduate of Struthers High School.

In her youth, she belonged to the Theta Rho Girls Club.

She could sing, whistle and warble like a bird and she loved singing with her friends around the community.

On February 3, 1968, she married Albert J. Salus at the Chapel of Friendly Bells in downtown Youngstown. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage until Albert’s passing on August 24, 2014.

There was nothing more important to Jo-Ann than family and she centered her life around them. Her home was filled with laughter, music, friends, and wonderful aromas coming from the kitchen. She enjoyed cooking and baking delicious meals for everyone to enjoy around the table together.

With a larger than life personality, Jo-Ann was a friend to many and a stranger to few. Never one to shy away from a hug or telling a complete stranger that she loved them, she had a smile, a hug and a joke for everyone. Her presence lit any room and she had a natural gift to brighten everyone’s day, never missing the opportunity to compliment someone.

A member of Memorial Baptist Church in Poland, Jo-Ann loved the Lord and faithfully prayed for family, friends and anyone she met who was in need of prayers. She simply loved people. Jo-Ann’s love and kind and compassionate nature extended beyond people. She had a deep love for animals and was a passionate advocate for any animal in need. This past March, Jo-Ann’s beloved four-legged companion of many years, Charlie, crossed over the Rainbow Bridge.

Jo-Ann truly loved everything Youngstown and was so proud to be a part of the community. Her love for family, friends and the community will be missed beyond measure. A list of accomplishments would pale in comparison to the lives and animals that she touched and saved over the years.

Jo-Ann is survived by daughters, Debra (Alan ) Leonard of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Susan (Jason) Johnson of Lake Milton; grandchildren, Robert “RC” Leonard, Ashley Tilton, Alexandria (Matthew) Norge and Zachary Johnson and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband; Jo-Ann was preceded in death by her beloved son, Thomas G. Daichendt and brother, Greg Dalrymple.

Following Jo-Ann’s request, there will be no calling hours or service.

In honor of her love of animals, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Salus’ name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

