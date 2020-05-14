Sidonia Madeline (Joan) Stadnik, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sidonia Madeline (Joan) Stadnik, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 7, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Joan was born March 1, 1927 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Sarah Forred.

During World War II, Joan and her mother followed her aunt to Cambridge, Massachusetts where jobs were in abundance. Joan worked at Fannie Farmers at Harvard Square in Boston. She often spoke of her many Harvard beaus who pursued and asked her hand in marriage, but a U.S Navy Seaman, Chester Stadnik won her heart. They were married September 2, 1950 and returned to Chester’s hometown of Youngstown and made their home in Struthers.

Joan cherished her role of being a wife and mother and was so fun loving and kind. She welcomed everyone into her home, hosting many parties for family, friends and neighbors. Her pool was the center of attraction in the neighborhood. Joan belonged to the Crazy Eight Card Club and many wonderful memories were made with her group of special friends. Joan loved to dance, and at a much older age, decided to take tap dance lessons. She was a member of the “Tapping Grannies” and entertained many at Tony Romeo’s Dance Studio.

As her daughters grew older, Joan worked in the candy department at Strouss’s Department Store at the Boardman Plaza and later at the Southern Park Mall. She fondly was known as “the candy expert” and her daughters thoroughly enjoyed all the treats she would bring home to them. Joan later was employed as a Toll Collector for Ohio Turnpike and happily worked for 25 years at East Gate and later Western Reserve.

Her husband Chester of 67 years, passed away on April 4, 2017. She leaves two daughters, Linda (Wade) Willis of Denton, Texas and Patti Hian of Austintown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Mikol Scardina of Struthers, Ohio, Alex Scardina of Austintown, Ohio, Travis Willis of McKinney, Texas and Taylor Willis of Frisco, Texas.

In addition to her mother and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Stadnik.

A memorial service celebrating Joan’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Joan’s family requests memorial contributions be made in Joan’s name to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sidonia Madeline “Joan” (Forred) Stadnik, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.