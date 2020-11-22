Shirley “The Big Kid” Dias, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley I. Dias, also known as “The Big Kid,” 86, of New Springfield, died Friday evening, November 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born July 9, 1934 in Struthers, a daughter of Frank and Elbe (Lipley) Riesen and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1952 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and had worked for McKay Machine in Youngstown.

She enjoyed cross stitching, stained glass work and drawing. She hand made wool rugs, was an excellent gardener and canned almost everything she grew.

Besides her husband, Donald Dias, whom she married May 4, 1956, she leaves her daughter, Sherry (David) Paulin of New Springfield; her son, Rick (Chrissy) Dias of Florida; two grandchildren, Taylor and Sidney Dias and her sister, Itha Riesen of Poland.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary List, Goldie Kerr and Margaret (Foo) Moffit.

Per Shirley’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

