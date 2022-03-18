STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Neider, 86, was called home to our Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 13, 2022, with her beloved children by her side at Maplecrest Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Shirley was born January 19, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Francis and Gladys (Weaver) Coates.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her late husband, Thomas Neider, Jr., whom she married September 28, 1967 and celebrated 25 years before his passing.

Shirley was a devoted mother and homemaker. Once her children were older, she worked for McFarland Manor in Struthers in the housekeeping department for a few years before becoming the cook for 24 residents, later retiring due to health reasons.

Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends, loved to dance and being a “song bird;” she sang in the Methodist Church Choir and for several weddings. She loved cooking, playing canasta, bird watching while sitting on her porch, loved singing karaoke with her daughter, over the years she sang for several weddings and had yard sales every year with her daughter, Carisa. Shirley was friendly, outgoing and a friend to all.

Shirley will be sadly missed by her beloved children, James, Paul, Raymond and Jeffrey Metcalf and a daughter, Carisa Neider, all from Struthers; a grandson, Raymond (Katie) Metcalf, Jr. of Clementon, New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Hunter Handy and Austin Metcalf; sisters-in-law, Sarah Coates of Fort Meyers, Florida and Barbara Gentile of Struthers and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Coates and Marion (Ted) Shuttleworth and brother, James Coates.

There are no calling hours at this time. The family will announce a memorial at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Maplecrest Nursing Home, Dr. Ricciardi, Silvia Jones, LPN, Ivory Martin and Jeannie Ellis, for the care of our mother. Special thanks to Toni Conizaro and family and the late Eleanor “Smiley” Goskie for your friendships.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

