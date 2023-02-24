POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Joan Lindquist, 92, passed away Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023, at the Inn at Walker Mill.

Joan was born June 27, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Margaret Katherine Short and Edwin Layne.

A graduate of South High School, Class of 1947, Joan attended Kent State University.

Joan was a homemaker and gourmet cook. She had several handwork skills including needlepoint, cross stitch, knitting, quilting, decoupage, millinery and dressmaking. Joan won several blue ribbons for her handwork at the Canfield Fair.

Bill and Joan were members of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was president of the P.T.O of Bancroft Elementary School. She also served as President of the Needlepoint Guild of Jackson, Mississippi where she and Bill, her husband of 53 years, retired. Joan and Bill enjoyed traveling, Sigma Club, Youngstown Dance Club and Nomda Dance Club.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” W. Lindquist; grandson, Donnie Cramb and son-in-law, Ken Beebe.

Joan is survived by her children, Leslie (Don) Cramb, Keith (Karen Isola) Lindquist and Tracy Beebe; brother, Tom (Myrna) Stone; grandchildren, Kelley (Mike) Blackwell, Lindsey (Frank) Dinucci, Kendrith (Sara) Beebe III and Hunter (Laura) Beebe and her six great-grandchildren, Frankie Dinucci, William and Aidan Beebe, Hunt Beebe and Grace and Garrett Blackwell.

Joan’s family would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice, The Inn at Walker Mill and Kelly Ciavarella, for their compassionate care and loving support.

Joan’s family will receive friends Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, where a Memorial Service celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Hall officiating.

