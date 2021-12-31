STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Williams, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Shirley was born November 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Lugenia (Massie) Rosenberger.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1957 and was a lifelong area resident.

Shirley was a medical assistant for the offices of Dr. Rich, Dr. Paris and Dr. Morrison in Struthers for 10 years. She became a secretary for LTV Steel Company for a few years and later a legal secretary for Attorney Ted Roberts for 15 years. Shirley later went to work for the Youngstown Board of Education as a secretary at Hillman Middle School, where she worked for 15 years, retiring in 2006.

Shirley was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers.

She loved to travel whenever she had the opportunity, enjoyed playing cards and doing crosswords puzzles.

Shirley is survived by three children, Patricia J. (Bill) Demas of Struthers, Edward H. (Kelly) Williams, Jr., of Columbus, Georgia and David C. (Susan) Williams of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Patricia (Emmett) Jayne of Canfield; stepsister, Wendy Curtin; stepbrother, Paul Barger; her former brother-in-law, Ron Jayne of Boardman and a sister-in-law, Joyce Bowling of Berlin Center.

Besides her parents; Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Edward H. Williams, Sr., whom she married on October 20, 1957 and died August 16, 2003 and a brother-in-law, Larry Bowling.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m., at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a funeral service to follow on Wednesday, January 5, at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Reverend Robert Noble officiating.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 250 Sexton Street, Struthers, OH 44471 in memory of Shirley.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.