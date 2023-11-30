POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Burnett, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

She was born February 9, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Patsy and Hilda (Freshcorn) Storti.

Shirley was a teacher for Canfield Local Schools.

She was an active member of the Good Hope Lutheran Church, where she assisted in baking and delivering cookie gift baskets to others.

She was a kind and selfless person who would read for the blind to be played on the radio. She was a wonderful person who would do anything for anyone she loved. She will be missed dearly.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, John “Jack” Burnett, whom she married November 28, 1981; her stepchildren, Rosemary (Mickey) Grubbs and John (Carol) Burnett; her sister, Helen (John) Van Tassel of Pulaski and nieces and nephews, Krista (Mark Woolever) Van Tassel, Kevin (Sarah) Van Tassel and Kory Van Tassel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, David Storti.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman.

She is laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

