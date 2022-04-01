STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Gbur, 85, of Struthers, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Shirley was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Roy and Opal Cook and had lived in Struthers most of her life.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School.

She was a longtime member of Struthers United Methodist Church.

Shirley had worked for Fazio’s Grocery Stores then Bonded Oil for many years. Upon her retirement from Bonded Oil, she worked part-time for the Poland Library.

Shirley was a dedicated mother and enjoyed spending time with her family and good friends. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Kern of Poland; three sons, Paul Gbur, Jr. of St. Petersburg, Florida, Mark Gbur of Struthers and Richard Gbur of Lafayette, Indiana; a granddaughter, Kayla (Tony) Ruozzo; a great-granddaughter, Riley Ruozzo and her extended family, Traci (Cheng) Lu and children. Shirley will also be missed by her grandpuppy, Sammie.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Cook.

Per Shirley’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Shirley’s family requests any material contributions take the form of donations to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, where she enjoyed volunteering, or to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

