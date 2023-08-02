BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley E. Wray Martin, 91, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, in her home at Grand Villa in Deland, Florida.

Shirley was born in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Boyer) Wray.

She was a retired register nurse working at various locations, most notably, Olive View Medical Center, The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where she worked for over 40 years.

She served as a foster parent and served in church youth programs in California and Ohio for many years. She volunteered for many community events.

She enjoyed planning parties, traveling (44 states), square dancing, singing, playing piano, music, bowling and eating chocolate, especially See’s Candies.

Shirley is survived by her children, Katie (Carlton) Pierce, Peggy (John) Intagliata, Michael (Michele) Martin, Kathleen (Julio) Vasquez, Christopher (Christine Kuester) and Carrie (Scott Gilbert) Heft; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Carole) Wray and Clyde “Noel” (Barbara) Wray; her sister-in-law, Jackie Wray and numerous family members in California, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ernest P. Martin, whom she married on June 30, 1961 and died on April 16, 2005 and a brother, Thomas Wray.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a memorial service celebrating Shirley’s life to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Brian Ethridge officiating.



