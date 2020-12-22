Shirley D. McNeal, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley D. McNeal, 85, died early Monday morning, December 21, 2020 at Park Vista.

Shirley was born June 3, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Delbert and Ellen Leavitt DePuy.

Shirley was a graduate of South High School.

On September 9, 1965, she married Leslie G. McNeal and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on May 11, 2016. They lived the majority of their marriage in Poland with the exception of eight years when they resided in Champion.

Mrs. McNeal worked in many different capacities for the Struthers Credit Union and Insta Credit Union in Warren.

She was a member of the former Struthers Presbyterian Church now known as Struthers Parkside Church.

Throughout the years, she enjoyed vacationing with her husband in Fort Myers, knitting, reading, bird watching and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Betty Taylor of North Lima and Cindy (Bob) Black of New Waterford; son, Rich McNeal of Poland; five grandchildren, Bill (Julie) Taylor, Chelsea McNeal, Jon, Josh and Kaitlyn Black; three brothers, Wayne (Peggy) DePuy, Ronald (Ginny) DePuy, both of Virginia and John (Beverly) DePuy of Struthers and brother-in-law, James Landgraff of Poland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Landgraff and son-in-law, Rocky Taylor.

A private service was held for the family and interment took place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley D. McNeal, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.