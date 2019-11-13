Shirley Ann Waters, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Waters, 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with her loving family by her side.

Shirley was born December 28, 1939 in New Salem, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Bernice (Goodwin) Shaffer.

She graduated from Republic High School in Pennsylvania.

Shirley worked as a secretary for South Range Schools, for 25 years, retiring June 30, 2004 and later worked as a secretary for Midway Mennonite Church.

She was a member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerry E. Waters, whom she married on January 25, 1958; three children, Terri L. (Ken) Law of Poland, Robert G. (Donna) Waters of Hammondsville and Randy J. (Beth) Waters of Salem; eight grandchildren, Crystal (Drexall) Hawken, Melanie (Benjamin) Woods, Nikki (Charlie) Seivers, Jerry (Kaitlin) Einsiedel, Mark (Kayla) Einsiedel, Courtney (Keaton) O’Brien, Laura Waters and Taylor Ross; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma (Lewis) Caton of Jacksonville, Florida and a sister-in-law, Carol Shaffer of New Salem, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, James Shaffer.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Friday, November 15 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd. in Boardman.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Reverend Randy Brunko officiating.

Interment will take place at Midway Mennonite Cemetery, Columbiana.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed.

