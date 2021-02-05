Shirley Ann Peace, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Peace, 72 of Poland, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born October 19, 1948 in Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Edward and Mary (Hudak) Sinclair.



Shirley married John E. Peace, Sr. on April 28, 1965 and they remained together until his passing in 2001.

John and Shirley moved from the Clymer, Pennsylvania area to Girard, Ohio over 45 years ago. A couple of years later, the Peace family moved to the city of Youngstown.

She was employed as a security guard for a short time and then moved on to work at Windsor Nursing Home. Following her employment at Windsor, she moved on to work at Tony’s Diner, Bedford Trails Golf Course and Park Vista of Youngstown, until she was no longer able to continue working.



Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Peace, Sr; two sons, John E. Peace, Jr. and George D. Peace, Sr; two granddaughters, Samantha and Jennifer Peace and a brother, Harry Sinclair.



She leaves two sons, Raymond (Tammy) Peace of North Lima, Ohio and Donald Peace of Poland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Natalie (Josh) Welsh, Genna Peace, Mytchell Peace, Cynthia Peace, George D. Peace, Jr., Sarah Peace and Susanna Walsh; a sister, Celina Sinclair Cerovich; a brother, Michael Sinclair; nieces, Shelly and Lori; nephews, Joseph and Michael and many close friends.



There are plenty of memories and things we will miss, especially spaghetti and meatball dinners on Sundays. We will also miss the trips back home to visit family, breakfasts every weekend, long rides through Mill Creek Park and surrounding areas and walks through the neighborhood. We love you always, will cherish every memory, and will miss you deeply.



Services for Shirley were held privately.

