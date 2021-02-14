Shirley Ann (Hunt) Repasky, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Repasky, passed away at her home in the early evening of Monday, February 8, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Shirley “Aunt Billy” “Grammy Shirl” was born April 18, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest daughter of William and Rose Hunt.

After high school, she took a position as a clerk at Murphy’s department store where she met Donald George Repasky of Youngstown, Ohio. They were married on November 10, 1962 and moved to Poland, Ohio to begin their life together.

Shirley showed her love for friends and family with her skills in the kitchen preparing meals and baking cookies. She loved to try new recipes from cookbooks, magazines and newspapers.

She was quick-witted with an infectious laugh, a wonderful sense of humor and absolutely could not tell a story without using her hands to emphasize a point. Shirley enjoyed being outdoors, working in her yard, tending to her small garden and sitting in the sun while chatting with friends and family.

Her favorite snack was any kind of chocolate from Daffin’s Candies or Philadelphia Candies, but her absolute favorite was fudge.

A good time was always in store when she would take trips with her best friend Pat of 40 years to Hartville Kitchen, but she always worried they would miss a turn and get lost because they were too busy talking and laughing.

“Grammy Shirl” did not know the meaning of the word “No” when it came to her grandkids. Whether it was baking cookies, sporting events, shopping, lunches, babysitting or even taking her “Little Fella” to Dollar General.

During football season you could hear her yell “GO! GO! GO!” as she cheered on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. When it was NASCAR season, her attention would turn towards her favorite driver Jeff Gordon. Later in life, she found a passion for playing bocce.

When she went shopping for her “bargains,” you could always count on her listening to country music on the radio waiting to hear a song from her favorite artist, Keith Urban.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, children, Donald (Trish) Repasky Jr. of Decatur, Georgia and Laurie (Mark) Isaacson of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren, Amber (Tanner) Avnet of New Middletown, Ohio and Chase Isaacson of Poland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sisters, Donna, Mary and Carol; daughter, Roslyn “Roz” Taylor;and grandson, Cole Isaacson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Health, Home Care for their kindness and compassion.

A private service celebrating Shirley’s life will be held at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane #1881, Youngstown, OH 44504 or at www.beatitudehouse.com.

