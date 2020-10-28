Shirley A. Terranova, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Terranova, 81, died with her family at her side, Sunday evening, October 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Shirley was born November 18, 1938 in Carbon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Katherine Burich Hvisdak.

Raised in Lowellville, Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Lowellville High School.

On March 13, 1981, Shirley married John Terranova and they made their home in Struthers.

Together they raised their four children and at the same time Shirley worked at Kmart and later babysat for an area family for many years. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. When her grandchildren came along, Shirley took her role as a grandmother proudly and was very active in their lives, babysitting, attending all of their sporting events and spoiling them rotten. She was their biggest fan.

Shirley co-founded the Struthers Girl’s Softball team, enjoyed Bingo and was a lover of all sports, especially all the Struthers teams, Cleveland Cavaliers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Shirley was a member of two Card Clubs, Playing 500 Bid and enjoyed her twice monthly gathering with her high school friends.

Shirley was a long-time member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 40 years, Deacon John Terranova; one daughter, Debbie (Bill) Palma of Poland; two stepsons, Joseph (June) Terranova of McDonald and James Terranova of North Jackson; one sister, Jane Kapics of Youngstown; one brother, John (Diane) Hvisdak of Lowellville; one sister-in-law, Andrea Hvisdak of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Billy and Nick Palma, Corrado, Max, Hailey, Michaelina and Anthony Terranova and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by one son, Danny Lesko and one brother, Robert Hvisdak.

Friends will be received Thursday, October 29 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

A Prayer Service will held Friday, October 30 at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

Shirley’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses in I.C.U., especially Alexis and Rick for the wonderful care they provided to Shirley in her time of need.

