YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Sheridan L. Weaver, Jr. DVM, 98, passed away February 19, 2022 at Omni West Assisted Living Home.

Sheridan was born July 11, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest son of Dr. Sheridan and Bertha (Liddle) Weaver.

He graduated from South High School, Class of 1942, excelling and lettering in football (co-captain), basketball, and tennis. His senior year he was nominated and elected to attend Boys’ State and was President of his senior high class.

He had an appointment at West Point, was interviewed by the Naval Academy for football, but chose instead, to enroll at The Ohio State University, School of Veterinary Medicine, earning his DVM, Class of 1946, in the accelerated program. Upon graduation he was appointed a First Lieutenant, Veterinary Corps.

While at OSU, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta undergrad fraternity and Alpha PSI, professional fraternity, of which he was president. He was also elected president of his veterinary class.

He owned Weaver Veterinary Clinic in Boardman, practicing 40 years, retiring in 1986.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis (Marsden) Weaver; two sisters, Virginia Titgemeyer and Betty Bowser and his brother, Dr. William Weaver, O.D.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Zarlenga, her husband, John, and their two children, Christy Hull and John Zarlenga III; son, David Weaver, and his two children, Stacey Wofford and Corey Weaver and six great-grandchildren.

Sheridan will be remembered as a loving husband, dedicated father, compassionate veterinarian, with a passion for golf and was active in his church.

Family and friends may call on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive in Boardman There will be a memorial service celebrating Dr. Weaver’s life on Friday at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating.

The family would like to thank Omni West Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

