YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelley Mae Williams, 69, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her family.

Shelley was born September 13, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Delmer and Mae (Eisenbraun) Shipley.

She was a graduate of East High School class of 1970 and a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Shelley married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Millard Williams, on December 24, 1973 and remained happily married until his death on April 14, 1992. From this loving union four children were born.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Shelley, an avid reader, enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a quiet and private person, who loved deeply and selflessly. Shelley was a good listener who allowed a person to express their inner most thoughts. She constantly sacrificed what she had to help others and her loving kindness and generosity impacted many beyond just her immediate family.

Shelley worked in the accounting department for the former Hills Department Store and later Ames Department Store in both the Liberty and Lincoln Knolls Plaza locations in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a member of Parkview Rebekah Lodge 719 in Canfield and enjoyed passing time playing Animal Crossing with her grandchildren and having lively conversations with family and friends across the dinner table.

Shelley is survived by her four children, Millard (Renee) Williams, Jr. and Marshall (Andria) Williams, both of Columbus, Ohio, Michelle (Palmer) Boyd of Eaton, Ohio and Mendell (Leslie) Williams of Youngstown, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Marshall (Emerald) Brown, Justin (Christian) Brady, Adam Williams, Paul Boyd, Marc Boyd, Mary Boyd, Micah Boyd, Madeline Boyd, Skylar Williams and Matthew Boyd; two great-grandchildren, Sapphira Brown and Azure Brown; a sister, Vicky (Clarence) Andre of New Middletown, Ohio; five brothers, Delmer (Beatris) Shipley of Texas, James (Aida) Shipley of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Ernest (Lisa) Shipley of Boardman, Ted (Nikki) Shipley of La Junta, Colorado and Terry (Donna) Shipley of Youngstown; brothers and sister-in-love, nieces, nephews, cousins and adopted family members.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m., at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Shelley’s life on Monday, March 7 at Noon, at the funeral home, with Elder Palmer Boyd officiating.

Interment will follow in the Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 in memory of Shelley.

