POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheldon L. Van Meter, 75, of Poland, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born June 3, 1947 in Petersburg, West Virginia, a son of Melvin and Audrey (Cox) Van Meter.

Sheldon was a 1965 graduate of Struthers High School.

Sheldon had served a reserve police sergeant for the Struthers Police Department. He had been a journeyman for LTV Steel until their closing in 1984. He retired from BASF in Elyria in 2007.

Sheldon had many hobbies, he enjoyed playing golf, attending flea markets and auctions, watching old westerns and war movies, old cars, playing computer games and working crossword puzzles.

He married the late Betty S. Rogers June 24, 1967 and he married his second wife, Ruthann White November 20, 2010.

Besides Ruthann, he leaves two daughters, Stephanie (Steve) Kovach of Austintown and Shelly (Roger) Lineberry of Lake Charles, Louisiana; a son Jonathon (Erika) of Elyria; seven grandchildren, Sara (Nathen Smith) Mahon, Joshua (Jennifer) Beshara, Christian (Hannah) Van Meter, Corey (Briana Hazelett) Radcliff, Sheila (Michael McElroy) Van Meter, Belinda (Michael, Jr.) Carter, and Maximilian Van Meter; six great-grandchildren, John, Christian, Jr., Jeremiah, Skylar, Legend and Michael III; two sisters, two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; his second mother, Lois and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Sheldon was preceded in death by two sisters and his mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth White

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church of God in Youngstown.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations toward final expenses.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

