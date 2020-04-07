Sharon Raymond, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At the age of 70, on Friday, April 3, 2020, the Lord called Sharon Raymond home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Shonce (Dixon) and Zane Shonce; her father, Thomas Waller; brother, Garrett Shonce; nieces, April Shonce-Johnson and Tammy Harrison (Waller); sister-in-law, Lexi Waller and son-in-law, David White.

Sharon was survived by her ex-husband, Keith Raymond; two daughters, Elizabeth White and Sarah Raymond (Robert Masters); brothers, Elmer Waller and William Shonce (Mary Shonce); grandchildren, Glenna White, Devan Leasure, Charles Raymond and Mackinzie Raymond; great-grandchildren, Thalia, Drake, Grace and Samuel; aunt, Myrtle Bartos (Dixon); sisters-in-law, Joan Shonce and Evelyn Gordon, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Sharon was a lover of her Chihuahuas, the lake, fishing, flowers and spending time with family. She was an exceptional mother, caring sister, loving grandmother and an amazing friend to everyone. Sharon was loved dearly by everyone that knew her.

Due to Sharon’s request no services will be held.

Any donations and flowers would be appreciated and can be sent to Becker Funeral Homes, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

