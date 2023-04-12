LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Noble, 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 6, 2023, at her son Jack’s residence in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Sharon was born September 15, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, and was the youngest daughter to the late George and Helen Coppola Saad.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Sharon was a 1975 graduate of Lowellville High School.

On May 26, 1984, Sharon married her husband, Jack Noble, Jr., and they made their home in Lowellville. After 23 years of marriage, Jack passed away on August 1, 2007. In 2008,Sharon moved to Arizona where she lived until returning to her hometown in 2021.



Sharon enjoyed her time making a home for her family. She was a wonderful mother to her three children and later, grandmother to her five grandchildren, and great-grandmother to one great-grandchild. She loved every moment with her grandkids and was looking forward to her Easter holiday with them. Outside of family, Sharon was a loyal fan of the Washington Redskins and enjoyed cooking.

Sharon leaves to carry on her memory, her two sons, Donald Saad and his wife, Belinda and Jack Noble, III and his wife, Nicole; her daughter, Raelynn Noble; her grandchildren, Amber, Daniel, Cameron, Ryleigh, and Alexander; great-grandson, Stryker; sisters, Debbie Sheely and June Wilson; brother-in-law, Carl Noble; sisters-in-law, Martha Noble and Tina Treasic



In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon was preceded in death by her sisters, Norma and Helene; mother-in-law, Martha Ostavitz; father-in-law, Eugene Ostavitz; and brothers- in-law, James Sheely and Dave Wilson.

Friends will be received Saturday, April 15, from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Lowellville, Ohio. A service celebrating Sharon’s life will follow Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions maybe made to Sharon’s family.

