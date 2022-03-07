YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharlene, a familiar friend of Jesus, went home Sunday, March 6, 2022.

She was born May 24, 1936, a daughter of John and Florence Felix, and was a lifelong area

resident.

A 1954 graduate of East High School, she went on to Youngstown Business College.



After working for various companies and doctors, she along with her husband John opened

Easterday’s Printing Center and she was a hands-on worker until her retirement.

Sharlene was a member of Bethel Friends Church in Poland, and she and her husband John

spent many years being an active part of the church, several area organizations and their community.

Sharlene is survived by four sons, Dan (Denise) Webster, John Michael, Tom, and Ken

Easterday and three daughters, Elaine Kish, Patti (Lennie) Hall and Rita (Melissa) Smith. She was

also blessed with twelve grandchildren, Jamie (Brandon) Gutierrez and Daniel Webster, Lyndsie

(Jason) Erdy, Alison (Ryan) Stagg and Philip (Rita) Hall, Amy and Josie Easterday, John

Michael and Katie Easterday, Samantha Richards, Ashley (Jose) Serrano, Crystal (Robert)

York; and six great-grandchildren, Bella and June Gutierrez, Cameron Richards, Justin Erdy,

Amelia Serrano and Carolynn York and more great-grandchildren coming soon; a sister, Margie

Lewis; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; first husband, Alvin Webster; second

husband, John Easterday; two daughters, Debbie Duzzny and Barb Richards; a brother, Jack

Felix and two sisters, Shirley Savich (her twin) and Elaine Patrick.

A funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, with Pastor Steve Rhodes officiating.



Family and friends will be received from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be given in Mrs. Easterday’s name to Bethel Friends Church Youth

Group, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Sharlene (Felix) (Webster) Easterday’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.