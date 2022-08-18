LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean Patrick Strojny, 36, formerly of Lowellville, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, as a result of a horrific act of violence.

Sean was born October 18, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jerry Strojny and Elizabeth Scali Norberg. He was the youngest of four brothers and had a younger sister who all affectionately nicknamed Sean, “Kid” and “Juice Box.”

Raised in Lowellville, Sean graduated from Lowellville High School in 2004.

He went on to work as a carpenter, alongside his father and brother, in their family business at BNN Companies located locally and in South Carolina.

Known to be a perfectionist, Sean enjoyed taking apart and rebuilding motors until he became bored and moved on to another more interesting project. His reputation for avant-garde style of fashion was meticulous, he had a love of tattoos and was considered an amateur barber with his talent of cutting hair.

Many memories were made vacationing at the family beach house on Cape Hatteras. It was there that Sean developed a passion for deep sea fishing and he was fortunate to continue his love of fishing while living in Charleston. His second passion was the Dallas Cowboys.

Sean’s character sometimes warranted toughness, but he had a gentle heart. He would give anyone in need, the shirt off his back. He adored spending time with his nieces and nephews, loved his family, and loved his friends.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his mother and stepfather, Elizabeth and Bob Norberg of Poland; three brothers, Robert (Amy) Strojny of Charleston, South Carolina, Michael Norberg of Clemson, South Carolina and Jason (Heather) Strojny of Seneca, South Carolina; one sister, Elizabeth Norberg of Poland, Ohio; 11 nieces and nephews, Logan, Nathan, Sara and Haley Strojny, Jordan, Madison and Mikayla Norberg, Serena and Kiley Strojny and Nathan and Gabriel Norberg; his beloved son, Dylan; longtime girlfriend, Heather Shoppel; his best friend, Heather Forney; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sean was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Strojny.

Friends will be received Monday from 3:00 – 5:15 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers, where a funeral service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private interment will take place at the Lowellville Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.

