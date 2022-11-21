YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton) Dunlap.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1978, Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and later from Case Western Reserve University with a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Scott was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and worked for Allen-Bradley in Cleveland, Ohio as an electrical engineer for years. In 1995, Scott established and ran Indigo New Media Group which produces teleproduction and postproduction services, professional and management development training courses for distribution over the internet, CD’s and DVD’s.

In his younger years, Scott was an avid adventurer. He was a member of the United States Parachute Association and a novice rock climber. Scott was a capable wood craftsman and an all-around handyman. He had a lifelong affinity for botany and practiced the Japanese art of Bonsai. He loved his dog, Indi and especially loved his entire family and close friends who maintained a relationship with his entire life.

Scott is survived by his father, William Dunlap of Boardman; a son, Joshua Dunlap of Athens, Georgia; two sisters, Laurie L. (John) Weber of Columbus, Ohio and Sherri L. Dunlap of Boardman, Ohio; his twin brother, Martin L. (Mary Jo) Dunlap of Hartville, Ohio and a niece, Valerie Dunlap of Kent, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Justine.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Lifelong family friend, who Scott considered a brother, Dr. Jeff Kesler from Toledo, Ohio, will eulogize Scott at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in North Lima the week of Sunday, November 27, 2022 with immediate family and close friends attending.

The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Vasculitis Foundation at vasculitisfoundation.org.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Scott’s family.