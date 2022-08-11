STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott J. Leiter, 70, died unexpectedly on Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, at his home.

Scott was born June 8, 1952 in Miamisburg, Ohio, a son of Ernest and Dorothy Groves Leiter.

A lifelong area resident, Scott was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1970.

As a teenager, he worked at his father’s business, Ernie’s Autobody, doing autobody repair. Hardworking and strong in work ethic, Scott dedicated his career working in the area steel mills as an assembly erector and mold repairman for Wean United, Republic Steel, LTV, North Star Steel, V&M, and retired from Vallourec Star.

Scott married, the former Nadia Kolis, on December 29, 1970, and they celebrated 51 wonderful years of marriage. For the last 40 years, they made their home in Struthers, where they raised their six children and later welcomed the addition of 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Scott was a true family man in every sense and nothing brought him more happiness than his role as a husband, father and “Papa.” His family was his pride and joy.

In his leisure time, Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing, through the years. In his retirement years, he could be found in his workshop wood crafting, making and gifting keepsakes to the entire family. Although tall in stature, Scott was nothing short of a gentle giant. He was rather quiet by nature but his love and presence was always known. His heart of gold and willingness to always lend a helping hand to anyone in need will be lovingly remembered and missed by so many.

Scott leaves to carry on his memory, his wife Nadia; children, Christine (Dan Fitchet) Popovich of Boardman, Bonnie (George) LaRosa of Boardman, Scott J. (Jessica) Leiter III of Columbus, Debra (James) Loboy of Campbell, Patricia (Anthony) Pastella of Struthers, and Nicholas (Rebecca) Leiter of North Olmsted; grandchildren, Nadia Popovich, Jared Moore, Joseph (Kristi) Popovich, Joshua (Chrissy) Burnham, Taylor Burnham, Mason Donatelli, Maximus Donatelli, Chloe Loboy, Jackson Leiter, Ivan Leiter, Brooks Leiter, Kelvin Leiter, and Anthony Pastella, Jr.; and great-grandchildren, NJ, Anna Belle, Harper, Bentley and Myles.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Leiter; mother, Dorothy Jones; brother, Doug Leiter; sister, Nora Hensley; step parents, Jack Jones, Betty Leiter and Darlene Leiter; step siblings, Marlene Weaver and Daniel Jones and brother-in-law, Chuck Green.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 4:00 -7:00 p.m, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A funeral service celebrating Scott’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

