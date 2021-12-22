

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott David Stoner, 53, formerly of Struthers, passed away Sunday night, December 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth – Youngstown following a long battle with COVID-19 that ended with his children at his side.

Scott was born on October 6, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Patricia (Miller) Hunsbarger and Jack John Stoner. He grew up in Struthers and graduated from Struthers High School in 1988.

In March 1991, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving for four years before being honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal. It was during his assignment at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, California, that he started his family. His first son, Geoffrey Andrew, was born in 1992 and his second son, Mark Liam, in 1994.

After his discharge, he returned to his hometown and continued to grow his family with his third son, Noah Scott, in 2000 and only daughter, Sarah Lane, in 2001.

Scott’s career consisted of many ventures and jobs before he achieved his dream of opening his own business. Even more than his career aspirations, he found fulfillment in coaching young athletes in cross country and track and field. He was a coach for Struthers cross country, as well as Howland track and field for 2012-2013. His impact on his athletes was unquestionable and he leaves a legacy of passion and excellence through them.

He loved music and travel, often visiting New Orleans to experience live jazz in his favorite form. He was an avid camper and could be found around a campfire with those he loved during the summers. He also loved movies, his children could all attest to his love of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, which he could recite entirely by heart and would watch every night. He would have been grateful to know his Pittsburgh Steelers won on the day of his passing.

Above all else, Scott will be remembered for his undeniable reverence and love for his family. In everything he did, his children were at the center of his life and they are the legacy he leaves behind. They will remember him for his sincere pride in all of their accomplishments.

Scott is survived by his sons, Geoffrey Stoner (Carly) of Struthers, Mark Stoner of Struthers, Noah Stoner of Boardman and daughter, Sarah Stoner of Boardman. He is survived by his brothers and sister; James Stoner of Hubbard, Daniel Stoner of Boardman and Shelly Bushey of Rincon, Georgia. He also leaves behind an extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind the best boy, Zeke, his beloved dog who misses him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Hunsbarger.

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects on Sunday, December 26, 2021 from

1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

The United States Marine Corps will be present at the conclusion of the viewing to present military honors. The family has elected to hold a private memorial with no public funeral.

The family requests that during the viewing, visitors respect all guidelines to mitigate COVID-19 by masking, practicing social distancing, and refraining from attendance if exhibiting any symptoms. They have also asked anyone with photographs or positive memories of their father to share with them at the viewing.

