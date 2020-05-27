Sarah M. Leavens, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Margaret Leavens, 91 of Youngstown died Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at the Victoria House in Austintown.

She was born July 15, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Bert and Blanche (Davis) Boyer and had been a lifelong area resident.

Sarah was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker and her family was the most valuable part of her life.

She was a member of a local Lutheran church.

Her husband, John Walter Leavens, whom she married March 12, 1974, died January 2, 2017.

Sarah leaves three daughters, Corliss Wright of Texas, Toni Juergensen of Boardman and Tammy Hray of Vienna; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Alberta Sheely of Petersburg.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John Lawson; a brother, Bert Boyer, Jr. and three sisters, Wanda Schabaugh, Betty Macchio and Shirley Speelman.

The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Victoria House for lovingly caring for Sarah the last 3 1/2 years. A special thank you from the family is also expressed to All Caring Hospice staff and nurses for enabling our mom to maintain her dignity and making her feel loved and comfortable.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, with Pastor Duane Jesse officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the funeral home, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions take the form of donations to the Wilmer Eye Institute John Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.

