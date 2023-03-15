HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – God called an angel to Heaven on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Sarah was born on April 4, 1927, the oldest of five children.

She met and married her high school sweetheart, Jack, on June 21, 1947. They raised a family of three children, Ken, the first son, Jacalyn (the late Gary) Stiver, the middle and Brian (Beth), the youngest son.

Sarah lived to always be busy in her home and to go above and beyond to provide all she could for her family. She was an excellent cook and no one left the table hungry. The only competition to her meal would be the dessert because she mastered baking too. Free time was never an option as she would just move from one thing to another with not as much as a thought. She lovingly enjoyed every task and left nothing undone.

Sarah was a self-taught seamstress. She made everything from baptism outfits for her grandchildren, high school majorette uniforms for local high schools and YSU, Halloween costumes, as well as special occasion gowns for weddings, prom, and homecomings for her daughter and granddaughters, and all the things in between. Rest was a word that just didn’t exist for her. Always being busy was her joy in life, be it in her home or in her yard is when she was happiest.

Sarah was blessed with four grandchildren, Michael Stiver, Sarah (John) Doughton, Emily Luther and Sam Luther. To continue her life’s blessings, two great-granddaughters were added to her family, Jocelyn and Sadie Doughton. There will be a place no one can fill but loving memories will live on forever in the hearts of those that loved her.

She also leaves her sister, Marilyn Senzarino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Margaret Senzarino and her brothers, Dominic, Jr., Joseph and Donald. Her husband, Jack, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage, passed away on April 7, 2001.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, with Rev. Dan Yargo officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, March 17 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

Sarah will be laid to rest in Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank and extend sincere appreciation for the loving and tender care provided by Southern Care Hospice directed by Dr. Bruce Willner and previously by Dr. Michael Frangopoulos.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hubbard, 48 Church Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

Rest well Sarah.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.