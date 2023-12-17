CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Lee (Todd) Zeisler, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her children beside her on Saturday, December 16, 2023, just before her 90th birthday.

She was born January 9, 1934, to John and Stella (Fenton) Todd of Youngstown, Ohio.

Sarah was a 1951 graduate of Boardman High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, William Frederick Zeisler, Jr., on October 24, 1953, shortly before he entered the U.S. Navy. She moved with him to Chicago, Illinois and Charleston, South Carolina, as he served and then they returned to Ohio where they built their house together, raised their family and where she lived until the very end.

Sarah attended Youngstown College and worked for McKelvey’s Department store, Metal Carbides and Mahoning County Board of MR/DD until her retirement in 2009. She would smile broadly as she told of the clients they served. Later, she would continue serving those with disabilities as a track official with the Special Olympics.

Sarah was a longtime member of Paradise Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, Miriam Chapter #278 and the Salem Area Scampers camping club. The Scampers were her second family and she spent many happy weekends with them in her motorhome, “I just drive the front end and the back end comes along for the ride!”.

Family was of utmost importance to her. She and Bill were married for 46 years and enjoyed annual vacations to Myrtle Beach and later a few cruises and other trips. After 16 years of marriage, they were surprised by the blessing of a son, William Todd, shortly followed by a daughter, Pamela Sue. They embraced parenting including Scouts, band, sports and South Range Schools. Fond memories come from family holiday dinners bursting the walls of their home. She embraced new members of the family through marriage and births of grandchildren. All who were around her would hear of all the wonderful things her grandchildren were doing and various activities she attended. Her dogs through the years also brought much joy to her and provided many stories of their antics.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2000 and by her brothers and their spouses, John and Harriett Todd and Richard and Barabara Todd.

She is survived by her son, William Todd Zeisler (Cathleen Bonham Zeisler) of Mars, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Pamela Messina (Daryle Messina) of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren; Zachary Zeisler (Mackenzie, fiancée), William Zeisler, Karen Zeisler, Joshua Messina (Erin) and Ashley Messina; a sister, Nancy Ingold of Columbus, Ohio, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 20, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio and on Thursday, December 21, at 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Road, Canfield, Ohio. There will be a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Brian Regal officiating.

Interment will follow at Paradise Cemetery in Canfield.

