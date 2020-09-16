Sarah J. Corey, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah J. Corey, 88, died Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, after a short illness.

Sarah was born March 20, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John S. and Hazel B. (Halter) Harber.

A lifelong area resident, Sarah was a graduate of Chaney High School, January Class of 1950. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the class historian, and enjoyed participating in the school plays. Sarah enjoyed staying close with her classmates and helped organize the class reunions through the 62nd one.

Mrs. Corey worked the majority of her career for various local insurance agencies. Sarah also provided childcare for the PTA at Boardman Market Street Elementary School. She was a former member of Mahoning Methodist Church, Highway Tabernacle, and most recently a member of the Boardman United Methodist Church. Sarah enjoyed serving on the church’s Mission Committee, working the blood drives, and helping with the annual Trash and Treasure Sale.

Her husband, Donald E. Corey, whom she married February 12, 1955, preceded her in death in March 24, 2006. Together they enjoyed 51 years of marriage and loved traveling together, visiting family and friends out west and going on cruises.

Sarah is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Raymond) Hudak of Scottsdale, Arizona, Lisa (Morgan “Dennis”) Romans of Cartersville, Georgia and Karen (Stephen Finney) Corey of Chesterton, Indiana and her granddaughters.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by her siblings, John Harber, Frances Harber, Alice Menard, and Dorothy Ramsey.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at noon at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 5400 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the cemetery chapel, prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, guests are kindly asked to wear face masks and follow the 6-foot social distance rule.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Corey’s name to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or by visiting www.cancer.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

