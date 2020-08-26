Sarah Ann Grapevine, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Ann Grapevine, 90 of Canton, formerly of Struthers died Tuesday evening August 25, 2020 at The Inn at Belden Village.

She was born July 30, 1930 in Youngstown, the youngest of nine children born to Ben and Mary (Rouan) Simkins. She had been a lifelong area resident.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and had retired from King’s Jeweler’s after many years of service.

Her husband, John B. Grapevine Sr., whom she married September 17, 1951 died July 28, 2005.

She leaves her daughter, Valerie (John) Heban of North Canton; a son, John (Nancy) Grapevine Jr. of Lowellville. Nana Sally was loved by her six grandchildren, Gina (Christopher) Crilley, Ali (Andrew) Mamula, Lauren (Damon) Gallucci, Cory (Zack) Levy, Dan (Ehrin) Heban and Dennis (Lisa Gray) Heban and her 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her only remaining sibling, Agnes Crossen of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Marjatta Simkins of Canfield and Gloria Grapevine of Suitland, Maryland; a special niece, Linda (Jerry) Novacich of North Canton and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Sarah was preceded in death by a son, Randy Grapevine; three sisters, Jane Malarick, Mary Caddick and Loretta Niggel, and four brothers, Benjamin, John, Robert and Raymond Simkins.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Pastor Rusty Wills officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m, Friday evening, August 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, the 6 foot rule will be honored, and all guests whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Sarah’s family during visitation. For the funeral service Saturday, distanced seating will be arranged.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

