YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Hill Strock, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

She was born March 24, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Arrel-Smith Hill and Margaret Barth Hill.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1946, attended Linden Hall Junior College where she was Salutatorian of the Class of 1948 and earned a degree from the College of Wooster.

She worked as a medical assistant for over 25 years until her retirement.

Sara was longtime member of the Poland Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, belonged to the church’s Friendship Circle and worked in the Rescue Mission.

She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and served as Queen Mother and particularly enjoyed her once-a month luncheons with members of Poland’s class of 1946.

In 1997 she was honored as “Queen of Poland” and was given her own pep rally by the Poland Seminary High School marching band, football team and cheerleaders.

She also served as an officer in the Poland Historical Society.

Sara enjoyed vacationing at the family cottage in Michigan, sharing time with family and above all, spending hour after hour sharing lengthy conversations about everything under the sun to anyone willing to listen and once she knew your birthday, she never forgot it!

Sara is survived by her children, Nancy (Harry) Robey of Walnut Creek, California, Jim (Danielle) Strock of Canfield and Tom (Ginny) Strock of Nashport, Ohio; grandchildren, Whitney (Alex) Fagan, Donn (Amanda) Strock, Alexandria Strock (Dan Hammond), Arrel Kirtland Strock (Maryam Davari), Tom Robey and Nicole Strock (Mike Brant); five and ½ great-grandchildren; her two little sisters, Mary-Ina Jones and Janie Taylor, both of Poland and numerous nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren, all who she adored.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donn V. Strock; infant son, Donn Thomas Strock and brothers, John and Charles Hill.

Calling hours are scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:50 a.m.at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, Ohio, immediately followed by a brief Memorial Celebration of Life starting at 11:00 a.m., officiated by the Reverend Stacie Maynard.

Sara will be laid to rest beside her husband and son at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone who wishes to may donate in Sara’s memory to the Magic of Michael Foundation (founded in honor of Sara’s grandnephews), the Poland Presbyterian Church, or the Poland Historical Society.

