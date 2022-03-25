CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Anne Walker, 68, formerly of Boise, Idaho passed away Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital surrounded by her family.

Sara, also known as Sally Teasdale Wiederkehr, was born June 27, 1953 in Adrian, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Hatcher) Teasdale.

She graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, Michigan.

Sara served in the Air National Guard in Boise Idaho as an Employee Relations Specialist from February 9, 1984 to October 6, 2001, retiring as a master sergeant.

Being raised in Michigan, Sara later lived in California, Idaho and Ohio.

She was a former member of The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, enjoyed riding her motorcycle, doing counted cross stitch, sewing, cooking and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid reader, especially murder mysteries.

Sara is survived by a sister, Joni E. (James) Gaida of Cortland, Ohio, with whom she made her home; a brother, Robert F. (Cynthia) Teasdale of Port Richey, Florida; two nephews, Jeffrey (Julie) Kapnick and Joel (Kassie, deceased) Teasdale and two nieces, Adrienne Begdouri and Katy (Danny) Hurlburt.

Besides her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her son, Lucas Wiederkehr; stepmother, Mary Lou (Weekly) Teasdale and a sister, Janice Teasdale.

Per Sara’s request, there will be a private funeral service for her family. There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society in memory of Sara.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, Ohio. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Sara’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.