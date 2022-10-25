STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Hill, 81, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at home.

Mrs. Hill was born May 29, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Anne Sackela.

Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

She worked for the United States Postal Service at the Main Post Office in Youngstown for over 30 years before retiring.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and loved spending time with her family. Sandra had a passion for animals, especially dogs. In her free time she enjoyed reading and traveling.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Annamarie (Jesse Lamb) Watkins of Youngstown, Ohio; a grandson, Vincent Ross Hill and a brother, Kenneth Sackela.

Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Hill; two sons, David M. Hill and Helm H. Hill and a brother, Mickey Sackela.

Per Sandra’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in memory of Sandra.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Sandra’s family.