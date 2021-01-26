Sandra L. Pietrouski, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Pietrouski, 72 of Niles, died Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born October 28, 1948 in Girard, a daughter of Floyd and Mary Lou (Tillery) Ramsey and had been a lifelong area resident.

Sandra was a graduate of Girard High School and was a homemaker.

She was also an active member of Believer’s Church in Warren.

Besides her husband, Richard Pietrouski, she leaves her mother; a daughter, Denise Kover of Niles; two sons, Joel Goldberg of Warren and Richard Pietrouski of Austintown; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Sandra will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Services celebrating Sandra’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

