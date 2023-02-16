STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Beaver, 69, of Struthers, died Tuesday evening, February 14, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Sandra was born February 22, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Cecil and JoAnn (Shramo) Greenaway and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1971 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She had worked as a secretary and dispatcher for Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities in Austintown for over 30 years.

She was a member of Miriam Chapter #278 Order of the Eastern Star, #64 Ruth Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem where she was Past Worthy High Priestess and a member of Job’s Daughters Bethel #82 where she was a past Honor Queen.

Sandra is survived by her husband, David Paul Beaver, whom she married November 28, 1992; two brothers, Carl (Donna) Greenaway and Robert (Ellissa) Greenaway; a sister, Cindy (David) Halt; her nieces and nephews, Carl (Theresa) Greenaway, Jr., Carrie Greenaway, David Halt, Jr., Eric (Laura) Halt, Christine (Kevin) Daviduke, Nicholas Greenaway, Gina Greenaway, Shauna Karis, Christopher (Julia) Karis, Amanda (Josh) Gaminde, Sarah Beaver and Michael (Jess) DeLisio and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Marinell Beaver Szalaj.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Avenue E, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

