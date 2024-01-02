BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Yiannaki, 79, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023 at his home.

He was born September 27, 1944 in Vouno, Cyprus, a son of the late Costas and Maria (Ahelleou) Yiannaki and came to the United States in 1950.

Sam had multiple Master’s Degrees in Education and Science.

He worked for several schools over the years teaching chemistry and was assistant principal at South, Rayen, Chaney and East High Schools. Never one to sit still in the summers and on weekends, he owned and worked at his construction company, showing his hard-working personality. He also worked part-time teaching classes at Youngstown State University for years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, spending time with his family and was a very talented cook. If you left his house with an empty stomach, it was likely your own fault because Sam always made sure there was something delicious to eat when he had company. One of his specialties was his grape leaves, which he went as far as to pick the leaves straight off the vine to ensure the best quality. His home was near a wooded area, so he also dabbled in photography taking pictures of some of the local wildlife, including, deer and birds.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Deborah; his daughter, Samya Ghaffari; two grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Harold (Efi) Yiannaki of Boardman, Loretta Tipton of Salem, Andy Yiannaki of Raleigh, North Carolina and Georgia (Michael) Tilford of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Yiannaki and brother-in-law, Thomas Tipton.

Per Sam’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

The family would like to extend special recognition to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care of Sam in his time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Samuel Yiannaki, please visit our flower store.